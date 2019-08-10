The buzz on bees: Act now
 

A man died Friday afternoon after being stung by bees in Cochise County, officials said. 

At about 2:35 p.m. Friday, Cochise County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a bee attack involving a 73-year-old man and a 43-year-old man. Deputies met a driver near San Simon, Arizona, by the Arizona and New Mexico border about 40 miles east of Willcox. The driver told deputies his father in the back seat had been stung by bees and was allergic to them, the Couchise County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

A deputy was also stung by bees while giving the man CPR. The driver followed deputies to meet with medical personnel from the San Simon Fire Department where a deputy again attempted to give the man CPR while they waited for the medical personnel, the department said.  

The 73-year-old man, from Duncan, Arizona, died from the incident, and his 43-year-old son from Animas, New Mexico, was transported to the San Simon Fire Department then airlifted to a Tucson hospital for further treatment. The deputy was also treated for multiple bee stings. 

The men were cleaning up scrap piles along Atkins Farm Road when they encountered bees that swarmed and attacked them. The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.

