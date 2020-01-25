Arizona's water system for suburban growth heads toward 'train wreck,' Babbitt says

But now, he sees it as the water system’s weakest link because as the replenishment district is designed, “You give me rights and privileges and building permits and plats (to develop), and all I have to do is pay you money and you go find the wet water. It transfers the original challenge of ownership to find the water to a third party. That is weak compared to when it’s my own rights to the water, rights that can be used.”

While the computer modeling done by the state and others to predict future water availability is “their best guess, very educated, there’s still an aspect of risk to it,” he said.

The district “has to go physically put packages together, X amount of purchases from this group and X amount from that group,” Bowers said. “They may have enough water for 30 years but there’s always an element of uncertainty, always a greater risk.”

“It has water for the next 15 to 20 years”

Builders and others in the real estate industry, however, say the water district’s renewable supply purchases can continue indefinitely, even if that means paying to build expensive plants to desalinate brackish groundwater and seawater.