Arizonans have right to control own publicity, Appeals Court rules

The appellate judges were no more impressed by arguments by Bay Entertainment that any claim of the women is preempted by the federal Copyright Act.

Swann said it would be one thing if the women claimed the company was using anything in the photographs that is protected by copyright. But their claim, he noted, was that Bay Entertainment “misappropriated their brands and likenesses represented in the photographs.”

The new ruling does not resolve the entire case.

Swann said there is a two-part test to determine invasion of privacy.

The first is whether a false light in which a person was placed “would be highly offensive to a reasonable person.” The second part is whether the defendant “acted in reckless disregard as to the falsity of the publicized matter and the false light in which the other would be placed.”

In this case, the judge said, Bay Entertainment posted more than 250 photos of the women on its social media pages.

“In doing so, it created an implication that (the women) support, endorse, were paid by, or were in some other way associated with Denim & Diamonds,” Swann wrote. “Bay Entertainment does not dispute that its postings gave rise to this implication, nor that it is false.”