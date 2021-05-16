Arizona's aquifers remain at risk from 'unsustainable' pumping

All indications are that we'll have more demand for groundwater as Colorado River supplies for the Central Arizona Project shrink due to climate change and increased development, said Sarah Porter, the Kyl Center's director and one of the study's co-authors. Arizona will move into deeper overpumping if steps to fix it aren't taken soon, Porter said.

"It is not too late for a course correction," the study says, "but that will require that Arizonans face the truth and make bold choices. It will also demand courageous leadership."

Dropping, like Lake Mead

The report compares our aquifers to the "iconic images of the bathtub ring around Lake Mead, caused by falling water levels that have been viewed by millions around the country and the world."

If aquifers were equally visible, rather than underground, "many of them would be showing similar signs of stress as groundwater levels fall, the aquifers collapse, land subsides, and minerals and pollutants concentrate in the diminished supply that is left," the report says.

The study is titled "The Myth of Safe Yield," said co-author Kathleen Ferris, a Kyl Center senior research fellow.