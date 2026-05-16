Top Story Topical U of A graduation A huge send-off Arizona Daily Star May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 Updated May 16, 2026 1 of 3 New University of Arizona graduates take video Friday night during the grand finale of the school's 162nd Commencement. About 10,000 degrees were conferred. Kelly Presnell Daniela McMurray gets a kiss from fiancé Gavin Menta as the two meet over the railings just before the start Friday of the UA's graduation ceremony. Kelly Presnell Graduate Karlee Bellamy gets some relief from the heat Friday when her friend, Hailey Lawrence, shares a portable fan from the stands at Friday's commencement at the University of Arizona. Kelly Presnell Related to this story Photos: 162nd Commencement at the University of Arizona More than 5,000 grads and 30,000 guests turned out and 10,000 degrees were handed out at the 162nd Commencement ceremonies at the University o… Watch Now: Related Video Arizona Daily Star on this date: May 17 Tucson's Top Stories: May 17 Tucson's Top Stories: May 17 Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships Arizona Daily Star on this date: May 16 Arizona Daily Star on this date: May 16