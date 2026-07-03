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A new new display at that opens July 4 at the Arizona History Museum in Tucson called "Arizona Histories, American Stories," uses artifacts from around the state to highlight key periods in the nation's history.

The museum on Second Street, just west of the University of Arizona campus, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Independence Day, with a special admission price of $2.50 in honor of America’s semiquincentennial.

The new exhibit is scheduled to last through the end of the year at least.