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A pool has always been a good way to beat the Arizona heat, with the oldest man-made pools predating the state.

Even those who lived in Arizona in the 1800s were smart enough to realize the desert is too hot and its residents were in dire need of some aquatic relief. Although Arizona has plenty of natural water, such as creeks, lakes and waterfalls, many are hidden within the mountains.

Early Phoenix residents even swam in the canals before pools started popping up, around metro Phoenix.

However, one southern Arizona town started the trend of public swimming pools and is possibly the oldest operating municipal swimming pool in the U.S.

Oldest pool in Arizona

The first recorded pool in Arizona is the Tombstone Municipal Swimming Pool, built in 1883.

A.J. Mitchell and Otis Pring built the Tombstone Municipal Swimming Pool, which was referred to as a "bath house" when it was first built.

The water from the pool was supplied by the Huachuca Water Company. The pool had dressing rooms, a drink bar and a shaded area alongside the pool, creating for a pretty sophisticated public pool for its time.

It should come as no surprise that Arizona's first pool was in Tombstone. Given the abundance of silver being produced in Tombstone around the late 1800s, the pool and its cosmopolitan setup reflected the wealth within the small mining community.