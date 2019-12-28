Asylum seekers still released in Tucson, despite new border program

An agent told her she was going to El Paso and drew up the travel documents. Then, another agent came over and said that’s not right, she had a baby with her, and ripped up the documents in front of her, Cavendish said.

Soon after, another agent came up and told her she was indeed going to El Paso. But then the agent who had ripped up her travel documents came back and told her to get on the bus to Casa Alitas, Cavendish said.

In at least two instances in Nogales, Sonora, asylum seekers were sent to Ciudad Juárez, only to return to Nogales, Sonora, according to Williams.

In one instance, a Venezuelan woman and her 4-year-old son ended up back in Nogales, Sonora, two weeks after they were sent to Ciudad Juárez, Williams said. They were assaulted in Ciudad Juárez as they looked for a place to stay, prompting them to head back to Nogales, Sonora. As they got on a bus to Nogales, Mexican officials threatened to deport them if they didn’t pay a bribe, Williams said.

Due to the dangers in Ciudad Juárez, “we think this is the start of many trips back to Nogales, to be honest,” Williams said.

If the past is any guide, asylum seekers sent to Ciudad Juárez will spend months waiting.