At monsoon time, Tucson's toads go looking for love — and maybe a swim

Depending on where you live, any of these species could potentially wind up in your swimming pool, Rosen said.

For some, it’s a one-way trip. They jump in but can’t get out, eventually exhausting themselves and drowning or succumbing to pool chemicals.

So what can pool owners do to keep the frogs and toads out this time of year? “Get rid of the water,” Christopherson said with a laugh.

Rosen suggests fencing pools with aluminum flashing or another material that is partially buried in the ground, so toads and frogs can’t squeeze under it or climb over it.

If you do find one in your pool, simply scoop it out and place it in a cool, shady spot, Rosen said.

There are also several ramps and floating platforms on the market — including one called a FrogLog — designed to help amphibians and other animals escape from pools.

Just don’t ask Christopherson to come take care of the problem for you. Though the unwritten motto of his profession is “if it bugs you, it’s a pest,” he draws the line at killing toads, frogs and lizards — either on purpose or indirectly with the overuse of pesticides that collect in the environment.