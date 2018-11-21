Banner - University Medical Center by the numbers

508 — The predicted number of total hospital beds at Banner-UMC once the new tower opens in April, including additional beds for observation, and labor and delivery. There is room for future growth if needed, officials said.

7,000 — The approximate number of people employed by Banner-University Medicine in Tucson, making it one of the largest nonprofit, private employers in Southern Arizona. Officials predict this number will grow as it brings on more beds after the tower opens and as they continue to expand their outpatient offerings.

$1.2 billion — The annual operating budget of Banner-University Medicine, including Banner-UMC Tucson, Banner-UMC South, all the clinics and Banner-University Medical Group physician practice plan.