Being smarter in 2020: Good neighbors

We’re all stuck in our homes, places we might have considered sanctuaries until the day came when we were told not to leave.

It’s reminded me of my great-grandmother’s diaries. In 1921, her youngest son, my grandfather and the only one of her children still living at home, came down with scarlet fever at the age of 16.

An officer from the health department put a notice on the door of the house placing the family in quarantine for 30 days.

They were farmers, so there was no danger of starvation, but neighbors dropped off gifts and necessities at the end of the lane.

They were fortunate to have a phone and friends.

Family members and neighbors called to ask after Harry, my grandfather, and to hope out loud that his parents were still well.

In these days before antibiotics, Harry was in bed with a fever, but his friends still called.

Neighbors were much more invested in each other’s well-being, partly out of necessity, but in spread-out farming communities, it was important to help each other.

We need to be neighbors again. These days, many of us don’t know our neighbors even when the houses are just a few feet apart.