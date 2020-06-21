Being smarter in 2020: Pandemic causes some changes to recycling routine

The current pandemic has changed a few rules and made recycling a little more complicated. A few readers have said they can’t use their cloth grocery bags at stores or can’t find the plastic grocery bag recycling bins.

We checked with a few stores to get the scoop.

Albertsons and Safeway stores in Tucson will allow you to use your personal grocery bags. However, the store clerk won’t touch them, so you’ll have to bag your own groceries. If you end up with the plastic grocery bags, you can take them back on your next trip and recycle them. Bins or boxes are located near the entrance.

Bashas’ and Food City stores will bag your groceries in your cloth bags for you and they will also recycle plastic grocery bags with collection located near the entrance.

No other corporate offices responded immediately to questions, but common sense suggests that you take your reusable bags with you and give it a try. If you forget them, can’t use them or have plastic bags to recycle, take them with you the next time you shop — you can tie them all up into one bag —and ask a clerk if you can’t find the recycle location.