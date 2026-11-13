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Popular children's clothing store chain The Children's Place filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 8 shortly after store-closing sales began at all of its locations.

The New Jersey-based retailer is seeking a buyer in hopes of preventing every store from permanent closure and according to northjersey.com, court records state that the store closing are expected to continue throughout the Chapter 11 case unless a going-concern sale preserves some or all of the company's remaining stores and assets.

In the court document there's a section titled Exhibit A that lists The Children's Place stores that's covered by the closing-sale program. The closing sales began on Nov. 6. Here are the Arizona locations on that list.

These Children's Place stores in Arizona are possibly closing

Here are the list of Arizona The Children's Place locations on the list of stores participating in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy closing-sale program:

— Tucson Premium Outlets: 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd., Tucson.

— Phoenix Premium Outlets: 4976 Premium Outlet Way, Chandler.