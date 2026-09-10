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A first-of-its-kind crisis center, exclusively for kids, is now open on Tucson’s northwest side.

Hour Child Crisis Center, 7460 N. La Cholla Blvd., serves children ages 6 to 17 who are experiencing a mental health crisis and offers stabilization, assessment, parent and guardian support and community referrals.

The center was founded by two psychiatric nurses, Tabitha Salzer and Isabella Waszkiewicz.

Commercial brokerage firm, Picor, played an important part in getting the center open, including finding local artists to paint murals on the walls.

Hour Child Crisis Center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Call 520-783-8565 for more information.