A former office complex on the city’s east side is being redeveloped into a destination for after-hours dining and gathering.
Local developer Bourn Cos. has created and recreated several high-profile sites in the Tucson area.
Now the company is transforming an office building at 1010 N. Finance Center Drive, near East Speedway and North Kolb Road, into The Works.
The Works recently announced two tenants.
Kiln Tucson, a shared workspace venue, and Tap & Bottle, a bar and bottle shop, will both occupy spots in the new space.
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Bourn Cos. is behind such projects as The Landing, a mixed-use center on West Irvington Road and Interstate 19, The Bridges, on South Park Avenue and Interstate 10, and the former Foothills Mall – now known as Uptown – on West Ina Road and North La Cholla Boulevard.
Kiln Tucson will open its first Tucson location and occupy the second floor of the building.
The company offers workplaces for entrepreneurs, remote professionals, growing teams, and established companies with private offices, coworking, meeting and event spaces.
“Tucson has a unique combination of entrepreneurial energy, established businesses, great talent, and an incredible quality of life, and we’re excited to become part of that community,” said Kyle Kilcomons, vice president of marketing with Kiln. “With Kiln Tucson, we have the opportunity to create a place where people and teams can do their best work, build meaningful relationships, and genuinely want to spend their time.
“The Works is a natural home for that vision.”
Kiln plans to open next year.
Tap & Bottle has two locations in Tucson, 403 N. Sixth Ave. and 7254 N. Oracle Road. It also has two boutique sites, Sunshine Wine on Broadway and Santa Rita Avenue and Westbound, in the MSA Annex west of downtown.
"From the beginning, Tap & Bottle has been about bringing people together over great beverages and meaningful conversation," said co-owner Rebecca Safford. "The Works shares that same community-first philosophy, and we are excited to become part of a collaborative space that encourages people to celebrate and spend time together in a locally focused destination."
Bourn continues to seek tenants interested in creating an active, walkable environment around the courtyard at The Works, which has direct access to The Loop.
Space options range from 860 to 10,000 square feet.
"The Works has always been about creating a destination rather than simply redeveloping a building," said McKay Stevens, Commercial Development Principal for Bourn Companies. "We are intentionally bringing together businesses that complement one another and create reasons for people to spend time here throughout the day.”
The Works is one of several new projects from Bourn Cos.
The company is also developing a 28-acre parcel on Swan and Golf Links Road as well as Vail Crossings, along Interstate 10 near Colossal Cave Road.
The latter consists of one 97-acre parcel and one 297-acre parcel that are zoned for industrial, office, residential and mixed use.
Bourn also recently bought Innovation Park, a 333-acre business park on Oracle and Tangerine roads for $21 million.
Innovation Park currently houses companies such as Roche Tissue Diagnostics, the University of Arizona Center for Innovation at Oro Valley and Oro Valley Hospital.
Bourn has not yet announced plans for the park.
Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com