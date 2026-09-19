“The Works is a natural home for that vision.”

Kiln plans to open next year.

Tap & Bottle has two locations in Tucson, 403 N. Sixth Ave. and 7254 N. Oracle Road. It also has two boutique sites, Sunshine Wine on Broadway and Santa Rita Avenue and Westbound, in the MSA Annex west of downtown.

"From the beginning, Tap & Bottle has been about bringing people together over great beverages and meaningful conversation," said co-owner Rebecca Safford. "The Works shares that same community-first philosophy, and we are excited to become part of a collaborative space that encourages people to celebrate and spend time together in a locally focused destination."

Bourn continues to seek tenants interested in creating an active, walkable environment around the courtyard at The Works, which has direct access to The Loop.

Space options range from 860 to 10,000 square feet.

"The Works has always been about creating a destination rather than simply redeveloping a building," said McKay Stevens, Commercial Development Principal for Bourn Companies. "We are intentionally bringing together businesses that complement one another and create reasons for people to spend time here throughout the day.”

The Works is one of several new projects from Bourn Cos.