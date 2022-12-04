Wells Fargo to close downtown Tucson branch office

The Stagecoach is leaving downtown Tucson.

Wells Fargo — known for its logo evoking its heritage as a stagecoach line — plans to permanently close its main branch office at 150 N. Stone Ave. effective on Feb. 22, in response to evolving customer needs.

“We're constantly evaluating the branch network and we make the adjustments based on several different factors, customer needs, market factors, things like that,” Wells Fargo & Co. Arizona spokeswoman Liana Enriquez said. “It's just something that we analyze consistently, based on customer trends and needs, and we've seen more customers using the digital options and tools.”

Local Wells Fargo customers were advised of the change in a recent mailer.

There is another Wells Fargo walk-in branch about two miles northeast of the downtown location on East Speedway at North Warren Avenue, Enriquez noted, and another on East 22nd Street just east of Interstate 10.

In all, Wells Fargo has 18 branch offices around metro Tucson.

Wells Fargo hasn’t decided yet whether to keep an automated teller machine downtown following the branch closure, she said.

Enriquez said Wells Fargo plans to sell the 50,000-square-foot building, which was built by the now-defunct Southern Arizona Bank and Trust in 1957.

The building, which features Italian Renaissance revival style façade with ornate arches and columns, was acquired by Wells Fargo when it acquired Southern Arizona Bank successor First Interstate Bancorp in 1996.

The planned closure of the Wells Fargo branch will leave three walk-in bank branches downtown, operated by Chase, PNC Bank and National Bank of Arizona.

In 2017, Bank of America closed its branch office at 33 N. Stone — a landmark building-on-stilts long known as the Bank of America Plaza — but it still has an ATM there.

Banks across the nation have been closing walk-in branches for years as consumers increasingly do their banking online.

In 2021, banks closed 2,927 branches in the U.S., net of new branch openings, up from 2,126 in 2020 when the number of net closures rose for the first time in three years partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Arizona had a net decline of 26 bank branches in 2021, the research firm found.

Wells Fargo reported the most net closures in 2021 at 267, followed by U.S. Bancorp with 257 net closures.

Banks have accelerated plans to consolidate their branch footprints as the COVID-19 pandemic drove consumer use of mobile and digital services, while low interest rates have pressured profit margins and forced a reconsideration of expenses, S&P Global said.

