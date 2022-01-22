California investor buys Tucson seniors complex, raises rents by 50%

Even so, he now co-owns four Tucson apartment complexes with nearly 160 units between them, all purchased in less than five years through four limited liability companies he registered in Arizona. In each case, he used a system he described in the apartment-flipping video as "rehab, kick the tenants out and raise the rents."

Easterly could not be reached for comment for this story despite more than 20 attempts over a two-week period. (See box)

Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik, whose Ward 6 is home to the Craycroft Road seniors complex, called the 52% rent hike "nauseating.

"This is predatory capitalism and it is totally without a conscience," he said. "It's a telling example of what's happening in our real estate market. Tucson is vulnerable because our real estate prices are relatively low compared to the rest of the nation."

Murphy said the tenants Easterly is displacing will have a tough time finding affordable quarters in a city where more than 3,000 people already are on waiting lists for publicly-funded apartments geared toward seniors and those with disabilities.