Carmona tasked with helping boost Arizona's virus vaccination rate

"Why? Because we don't want to shut down," he said.

"If we shut down like we did last year it will be even more catastrophic," Carmona continued. "The unemployment rate goes up, we'll have lots of businesses close and not be able to reopen, we won't be able to enjoy our sports activities where large groups get together."

That, however, leaves the question of what more he can do to get people vaccinated given the number of Arizonans who have so far refused.

Vaccination rates, which topped 78,000 a day in April, has now slowed to the neighborhood of about 15,000. And the state's lower-than-average vaccination rate comes despite efforts of Christ and her agency to both convince people that the vaccine is safe and effective as well as to set up mass vaccination sites to make the process easier.

Carmona promised a new approach.

"I don't think it's fair to sit back and just say, 'We did the best we can, we'll just live with this,' " he said.

"We're going to die with this," Carmona said. "The fact is, morbidity and mortality is going to go up and we have to do something different."

Still, the newly appointed advisor had nothing specific to offer at this point.

"I'm going to work very hard and look at every possible strategy to be able to move forward and to make sure that everybody gets vaccinated," he said. "And, hopefully, we will prevail."