City of Tucson rescinds mask mandate

Public and private entities may set stricter masking requirements. The state of Arizona dropped its mandatory requirements in late March.

Travis Miller said he is waiting for the Pima County Health Department to weigh in before he stops requiring employees and customers at his seven Tucson restaurants to wear masks.

“The Health Department (is) who actually governs my business. They can pull my permit,” said Miller, who with his brother William owns four Serial Grillers restaurants. “From a business standpoint and as a business owner, we’re still governed by the Pima County Health Department, and I wouldn’t want to be penalized.”

The Millers have required employees and customers to wear masks since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 at Serial Grillers and their other restaurants — Boulevard BBQ and Fixins’ and Toro Loco Tacos y Burros. The brothers also own Craft A Modern Drinkery at 4603 E. Speedway, where they are opening Transplant, a Detroit-style pizzeria, this summer.

Miller, who expressed concerns back in March that the state was moving too fast when it eliminated capacity limits at restaurants, echoed a similar concern about easing mask mandates.