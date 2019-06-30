The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Unit worked on three rescues in three different parks Sunday involving possible heat injuries.
County officials were searching for a 59-year-old woman hiking in Saguaro National Park East. Northwest Fire, the state Department of Public Safety and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association assisted in the search.
The woman who was rescued was overcome by heat, according to Northwest Fire officials.
Crews were also working to rescue a 12-year-old boy in Tucson Mountain Park.
A third rescue involved a 36-year-old woman who was reported lost in the area of Tanque Verde Falls.
Northwest Fire reminded hikers to plan their trips around the weather, as the summer heat can be dangerous to hikers and to rescuers.