Court: AZ utility can be held liable for charging higher rates to rooftop-solar customers

"This is a game changer in the struggle to defend rooftop solar against utilities' all-out war on clean, affordable, climate-resilient energy,'' she said.

"For the first time, a federal court has said utilities can be liable under antitrust laws if they attack rooftop solar,'' Su said. "The future for renewable energy just got a light brighter.''

There was no immediate response from SRP.

According to court records, SRP at one time encouraged the use of solar energy systems, adopting a "net metering'' system that gave customers credit for excess power they generated that could be sold to others.

That changed in 2014 when SRP adopted a new pricing plan that says solar customers who still need to be hooked up to the utility for times when solar is not available can be charged up to 65% more than under prior plans. Yet at the same time, rates for non-solar customers went up about 3.9%.

"Not surprisingly, applications for solar-energy systems in SRP territory decreased by between 50 and 96%,'' wrote Judge Eric Miller for the appellate panel.