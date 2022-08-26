6 arrested in shooting death of teenager in Catalina

Five young men and a juvenile are facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a teenager in the community of Catalina, the sheriff's department said Friday.

Five of the suspects were arrested Thursday, but the sixth one is believed to have fled the area, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. June 21, deputies were called to a shooting in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place, near East Secretariat Road, in Catalina, which is north of Tucson, after a 911 caller said his friend was shot at a park and he was taking him to a hospital.

On June 23, James Sanchez, 16, died from his injuries, the sheriff’s department said.

The six are facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Those arrested are Joseph Nolan, 21; Drake Nolan, 19; Paul Rodriguez, 18, William Marley, 16; Richard Miller, 19; and Zachary Connor, 18.

Joseph Nolan was attempting to flee and apprehended by Border Patrol agents near Coolidge. Miller was apprehended by Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry.

It is believed that Connor has fled. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and Detectives are asking for assistance in locating him. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip at 88-CRIME.