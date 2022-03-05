Donated clothes for Tucson foster kids stolen

Thieves have been targeting a clothing donation bin on Tucson's west side.

On Feb. 24, Spreading Threads Clothing Bank's donation bin, located at an industrial park at 1870 W. Prince Road, was cleaned out of recent donations following repeated attempts to break its locks, a news release from the organization that gives clothes to children living in foster care said.

It was the first of two bin break-ins in the last week.

The thieves then put their own locks on the donation bin, says Michele Wright, the executive director and co-founder, who cut them off and replaced them with new, heavy-duty locks.

“I don’t know what donations they have stolen,” said Wright. “It’s just the most violating feeling. It’s nice to have our donation bin near our location. The thieves really had to work at breaking into it and for them to put their own locks on it is just unconscionable.”

Wright has filed a report with the Tucson Police Department, but there have been no leads, she said.