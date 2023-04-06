A man wanted for suspicion of sexual assault in Maryland was found and arrested Tuesday in Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was made aware that Adrian Vildusea, 33, was possibly in the Tucson area on March 30, but were unable to find him.

Vildusea was known to utilize social media dating sites to find and exploit victims and had an arrest warrant for sexual assault out of Baltimore County, Maryland, a Sheriff's Department news release said.

On Tuesday, authorities found Vildusea near West Orange Grove and North Oracle road and arrested him.

Vildusea was booked into the Pima County jail for his warrant.