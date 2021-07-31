Police investigate shooting on city's eastside

Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries near Camino Seco and Old Spanish Trail on Saturday, officials said.
Officers arrived at the 700 block of South Mountvale Drive after reports of a shooting. An adult man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital.
The suspect is in custody, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
