Police investigate shooting on city's eastside
Police investigate shooting on city's eastside

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries near Camino Seco and Old Spanish Trail on Saturday, officials said.

Officers arrived at the 700 block of South Mountvale Drive after reports of a shooting. An adult man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital.

The suspect is in custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

