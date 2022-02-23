Possible hazmat situation shuts down Oracle Road on Tucson's north side

A possible hazmat situation has shut down a busy roadway on Tucson's north side Wednesday morning.
Tucson police responded to North Oracle and West Roger roads for what started out as a suspicious item and is now a possible hazmat situation. Tucson Fire and the Tucson Police Department's explosive ordnance disposal team are also on scene and evaluating the situation.
A robot was seen near a red ice chest Wednesday morning.
There was no timeframe for Oracle to reopen, police said. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Officers from @OperationsWest are on scene of a suspicious item possible hazmat situation at the intersection of N. Oracle Rd. and W. Roger Rd. Traffic will be restricted in this area. Officers are asking you to avoid the area, and find an alternate route. — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) February 23, 2022