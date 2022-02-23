 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Possible hazmat situation shuts down Oracle Road on Tucson's north side
alert

Possible hazmat situation shuts down Oracle Road on Tucson's north side

A robot from the Tucson Police explosive ordnance detail is used to remove a suspicious object from the parking lot of the Chase Bank on Oracle Road at Roger Road on Feb. 23, 2022.

 Poli Corella / Arizona Daily Star

A possible hazmat situation has shut down a busy roadway on Tucson's north side Wednesday morning. 

Tucson police responded to North Oracle and West Roger roads for what started out as a suspicious item and is now a possible hazmat situation. Tucson Fire and the Tucson Police Department's explosive ordnance disposal team are also on scene and evaluating the situation.

A robot was seen near a red ice chest Wednesday morning.

There was no timeframe for Oracle to reopen, police said. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

