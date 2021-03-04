Tucson stabbing suspect arrested in Mesa

A Tucson man wanted in connection with a stabbing has been arrested in Mesa, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Larry Bagby was wanted in Tucson in connection with the stabbing of his "significant other" on Feb. 26, and an arrest warrant was issued for one count each of attempted first-degree murder and domestic violence. The victim, who was stabbed in the head and arm with a kitchen knife, was seriously wounded but survived, the Marshals Service said.

Tucson police learned that Bagby had left Tucson and that he was possibly hiding in Mesa. Marshals and other members of a violent offender task force set up surveillance at several locations in the Phoenix area.

On Wednesday, task force members saw Bagby get into a car that was under surveillance and drive away. Task force members followed him for a short distance then stopped the vehicle. Bagby surrendered without incident, the Marshals Service said.

He was booked into the Mesa City Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Tucson.