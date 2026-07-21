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A 16-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Tucson's north side, police said.

At about 12:30 a.m. on July 19, police found Nathan Edward Ramos with a gunshot wound in the road near West Kelso Street and North Balboa Avenue, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Ramos died at the scene, the release said.

Preliminary investigations indicate Ramos and a person whose identity isn't known got into a confrontation that escalated into Ramos being shot, the release said.

Police searched the area but didn't find a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or report anonymously to 88-CRIME.