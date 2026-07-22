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A 55-year-old pedestrian who was the victim of a hit-and-run in midtown Tucson died in the hospital 10 days later.

At about 8:30 p.m. on June 29, Michael Shawn McNeal was struck by an eastbound vehicle as he crossed East Broadway near South Cherry Avenue outside a crosswalk, Tucson police said in a news release.

The vehicle that hit him drove off without stopping, the release said.

McNeal was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threating injuries, the release said.

On July 9, police were notified of McNeal's passing, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are trying to locate the suspect driver. Anyone with any information about the crash is urged to call 911, or report anonymously to 88-CRIME.