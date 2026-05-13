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A man wanted in a homicide investigation was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The arrest of Niccolas Allen Coleman, 22, came a day after the department asked for the public's help to find him, describing him then as a "person of interest" in the investigation of a man's killing in early February.

"The Pima County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the community for its assistance in locating Mr. Coleman," it said in a news release Wednesday night.

The department gave no other details about the homicide.