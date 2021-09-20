Cyber Ninjas can be sued under Arizona's public records law, judge rules

That would leave the Republic suing only the Senate for records that the Senate’s own attorney says it does not have because they are in the hands of Cyber Ninjas. Hannah noted that the Senate’s right to demand those records from its contractor “has been a subject of debate throughout this case.”

The judge said it is settled law that the public records law makes the courts, and not the Legislature, the final arbiters of this public records dispute.

“If the Ninjas are beyond the courts’ authority, the Senate will effectively remain in a position to decide which of the records in the Ninjas’ possession are public records — precisely where (the Court of Appeals) says the Senate should not be,” Hannah wrote. He said that so far, “the Senate has not been inclined to disclose audit-related records to the public on any terms other than its own.”

Hannah stressed that his order still allows the Senate to seek to withhold specific records based on exceptions to the public records law such as attorney-client privilege.

“But procedural problems created by multiple record holders are not a reason to compromise the public’s right to know what its government is up to,” he said.