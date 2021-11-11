Divided Pima Community College board gives chancellor 2% raise, contract extension

Accreditor to visit

But the commission now has a focused visit planned for no later than April 2022. It comes in response to a complaint Bill Ward, a now-terminated facilities administrator, filed with the commission earlier this year. It alleges PCC engaged in unlawful contracting practices with Trane, an HVAC company, regarding an energy management project at the college.

"There is no information in the complaint that supports the allegations or that has not already been reviewed and addressed," Lambert told the board over the summer, according to an email obtained by the Arizona Daily Star. "While it is unfortunate that we have to devote our time to addressing allegations that have been refuted multiple times, we welcome the opportunity to fully address the complaint with HLC and receive further confirmation that Pima College has fully complied with accreditation standards."

After reviewing Lambert’s explanations, the commission alerted the college last month that it will schedule a campus visit to assess whether or not "the governing board of the institution is autonomous to make decisions in the best interest of the institution in compliance with board policies and to ensure the institution’s integrity."

That visit is one of the reasons why board member Maria Garcia voted against the contract extension.