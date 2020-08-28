Document: Tohono O'odham police officer run over by patrol vehicle stolen by armed man

Grieving families left flowers and candles outside schools on the Tohono O’odham reservation Friday to honor a fallen tribal police officer who spent years working with youngsters as a school resource officer.

Officer Bryan Brown, who was set to retire in a few months from the Tohono O’odham Police Department, was run over and killed with his patrol vehicle Thursday while responding to a report of an armed and erratic driver on Thursday.

Carlos Maximilliano Galvan, who is in his late 30s, is facing a murder charge in the incident that occurred near the Desert Diamond Casino in Why, a community about two hours west of Tucson, according to a federal complaint filed Friday.

The complaint states that when Brown arrived at the casino, he encountered Galvan, who was standing outside his 1999 Crown Victoria holding a broken bottle. As Galvan approached, Brown backed away from his patrol vehicle.

The complaint said Galvan stole Brown’s vehicle and drove away on Arizona 86, only to turn the vehicle around. He then crashed into a marked Border Patrol vehicle, violently spinning the vehicle around, then drove toward and struck the police officer and ran him over. Before being struck, Brown fired at Galvan, the document said.