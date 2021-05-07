Don't expect Miracle May this month on the Colorado River

"Unfortunately, no prolonged period of . . . wet conditions is seen over at least the next 10 days, a pattern that we desperately need given the very poor water supply," the center's report said.

The National Weather Service's forecast is for below-normal rainfall from May 15 through 21 across the entire river basin, except for southwest Arizona and Southern California. There, rainfall is likely to be at normal levels.

By contrast, in May 2015, the lower 48 states had not just their wettest May but their wettest month since records started being kept in 1895. Parts of Colorado — home of the river's headwaters — got 200% to 400% of normal rainfall that month.

Grim outlook for Lake Mead

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, in its latest forecast that looks 24 months ahead, predicted on April 15 that the "most probable" scenario for Lake Mead is for it to stand at 1,067 feet at the end of December.

If that forecast holds through the rest of the year, the federal government will declare its first round of significant, mandatory cutbacks of water deliveries for the CAP. That's what it's supposed to do when Lake Mead falls below 1,075 feet at the end of a year.