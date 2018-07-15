The Sunnyside Unified School District Foundation has received a $10,000 grant from the Monsanto Fund for the continued development and implementation of in-class robotics projects at Billy Lane Lauffer Middle School.
Lauffer is home to a makerspace and Future Cities program, which encourage students to enter STEM careers.
The Sunnyside Foundation is a private nonprofit and nonpartisan organization associated with the district with a mission to support and secure resources for students, teachers and classrooms.
Canyon Building & Design launches school-supply drive
Canyon Building & Design is leading a statewide school-supply drive.
In addition to collecting donated supplies, Canyon is accepting votes to determine which school will win the grand prize, worth over $2,000 in school supplies. Extra prizes will also be awarded to two additional schools selected in a random drawing.
Donations are being accepted through Aug. 25 and may be delivered to Canyon’s office, 4750 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Winners will be announced via Facebook Live on Aug. 27.
For more information, including voting instructions, visit canyonbd.com/school-supply-drive
World of Words seeking
teen reading ambassadors
High school students have the opportunity to explore books through the Worlds of Words Teen Reading Ambassador initiative.
Ambassadors learn about young-adult literature under the direction of University of Arizona College of Education faculty and staff, and then share the books with their peers.
All teen reading ambassadors receive a free copy of the books they discuss, and Worlds of Words donates a second copy to the ambassadors’ schools.
Each book cycle lasts for two months. Ambassadors read and discuss the book, then create plans for how to share it with their peers.
Teen Reading Ambassador applications are due Aug. 1 and can be found online at wowlit.org/teen-reading-ambassador-application