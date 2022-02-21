Arizona Legislature waives spending cap for schools to avert crisis

But much of the rhetoric came from Republicans opposed to waiving the cap.

Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, voted "no" even though he said he attempted to get a permanent fix for the cap two years ago, which he said was sidelined by the pandemic.

Since then, he said, the political climate has changed, at least in part because parents had to deal with schools that closed during the pandemic. That's not all, he said.

"Parents all of a sudden started recognizing what was being taught to their children,'' he said. "And I don't know what was more problematic: the fact that they weren't in school or they were being taught.''

Leach said the answer is not to waive the limit, but instead to have "backpack funding,'' where state aid follows each child to whatever school the parent chooses, whether public, private, parochial or home schooling.

Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, had similar objections to waiving the cap and allowing schools to spend the money.

"They have injected our kids with fear and anxiety,'' she said, accusing schools of politicizing COVID. But all the schools want to talk about is the need for more money, she said.