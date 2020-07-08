University of Arizona: We will meet new immigration rules for international students

Approximately 3,500 international students at the University of Arizona will get enough on-campus instruction so they can keep their student visas, even of the campus moves to mostly online courses this fall, officials say.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities announced new guidelines this week for international students. The agency says foreign students attending schools that move entirely online this fall could lose student visas that allow them to stay in the United States. ICE said students could transfer to a school that offers on-campus classes, or they must leave the country.

The UA has plans to offer a hybrid model of both online an on-campus courses this fall. President Robert Robbins, however, said on June 25, that he and his team would monitor conditions for the coronavirus in Arizona before deciding whether students would be allowed back for in-person classes this fall .

“If I had to say today would we would reopen, no, because ... the ICUs are full,” Robbins said in June. “We cannot have a situation where we’re bringing students back to campus, asking our faculty and staff to come back to campus when we’re in truly an exponential growth of the number of cases here.”

Liesl Folks, the university’s provost, said the UA is moving forward with accommodations for students that could extend outdoors and small group meetings to satisfy ICE requirements for worried international students.

“For example, having outdoor independent study sections. It’ll be a small group of students but setting up an opportunity for them to have one-on-one time, but outside physically distanced, wearing masks, so that they can meet with an advisor to talk through an independent study project once a week,” Folks said. “That’s one of the ideas we had for how to work with these students and make sure that we can meet the visa requirements and keep them working toward completing their degrees on time.”