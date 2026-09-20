Prefer us on Google Learn More

Homeowners in the Tucson Unified School District are seeing a new charge on their property taxes following last year’s voter approval of a maintenance and operations budget override.

Proposition 414, which was approved last November, is the first TUSD maintenance and operations override approved in more than 40 years. The override took effect July 1.

The override tax rate is $0.98 per $100 of net assessed value, meaning for a $300,000 home, the charge would be about $294. The actual impact on an individual property will be dependent on the assessed value of the property.

The district says the seven-year override is expected to provide approximately $45 million in additional funding annually, supporting teacher raises, providing math and reading intervention teachers, PE teachers, additional funding for counselors and social workers, expansion of fine arts and career and technical education programs, scholarships for district preschool tuition programs, credit recovery programs for high school students and initiatives to increase attendance at all schools.