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Tucson Unified School District will host its first of three community meetings on school closures and consolidations Monday evening at Sahuaro High School.

The interactive meetings aim to outline why the changes are necessary and gather community concerns and feedback in breakout groups, according to the district. The superintendent and reconfiguration committee, made of 31 Tucson community members, will use the feedback in shaping its plan moving forward.

TUSD has not publicly announced any schools up for closures or changes, but Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said last month the district could close up to 10 schools.

Monday’s meeting, which runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the high school gym, is at full capacity, with all 300 spots claimed. But, the presentation part of the meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel at tuc.life/2mw. The engagement session cannot be broadcast live due to its interactive format, according to TUSD’s Facebook page.