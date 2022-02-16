Tucson-area school districts amp up retention efforts as teachers feel burned out

“I’ve seen our counselor have to go in and fill classrooms, not mine, but others. I’ve seen our behavior specialist go in and fill classrooms,” Richter said. “It’s been very interesting to see how creative we’ve had to be to fill classrooms this year.”

Teachers sometimes have to take over a subject that’s not of their expertise. Summons, the sign language teacher in her sixth year of teaching at Amphi, covered an orchestra class, for example. Luckily, she said, the teacher had left a lesson for the students to work on.

Summons said she is happy to help out her fellow teachers and care for the students outside of her own class time. But it is not a sustainable practice, she said, as it takes away most of her planning time for her upcoming classes.

For Richter, the staffing shortage has meant having much less help during his own classes. He said he used to count on the help of three to four classroom aides at Morgan Maxwell K-8 School, where he taught the previous year.

This year, however, he has only one classroom aide to assist with responsibilities that include tending to students’ medical needs.