Elderly man reported missing found dead west of Tucson

An elderly man reported missing weeks ago has been found dead at a national park near Tucson.

The body of William Trotter, 78, was discovered by park personnel in Saguaro National Park West, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Trotter was reported missing Feb.9 by friends who said they hadn’t seen him for several days, the sheriff's department said

Park officials alerted the sheriff's search-and-rescue deputies who recovered the man’s remains.

Trotter’s death does not appear to be suspicious but an autopsy is pending, the department said.