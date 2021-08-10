Electric scooters to stay in Tucson as pilot program becomes permanent

Tucsonans used to scootin’ around town on electric scooters can rejoice.

The city’s e-scooter pilot program, which introduced the city to the pay-as-you-go mode of transportation in September 2019, will be made permanent on Thursday, Aug. 12.

"The city of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility selected Spin and Razor to participate in a 12-month e-scooter program that includes enhanced safety and education requirements," a press release said.

According to the city's numbers, during Tucson's pilot program, riders averaged 650 e-scooter trips per day, which totaled to more than 430,000 total trips taken during the pilot program's duration.

Krista Hansen, lead planner of the city's Department of Transportation and Mobility said the 12-month contracts include an option for the city to extend the program up to three additional years.

Hansen noted each company will supply up to 500 e-scooters throughout town, with the option to deploy more if ridership goals are met.

For each ride, 20 cents will be collected by the city.

"And there was a $4,000 application fee, plus a $15,000 annual permit fee," Hanson said.