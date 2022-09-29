 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FAA confirms pilot killed in single-engine plane crash south of Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Sahuarita on Wednesday afternoon.

On Sept. 28 around 12:30 p.m., a single-engine Grumman American AA5B crashed near the Flying Diamond Airport in Sahuarita, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said. Only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash.

An FAA incident notice posted online said, "aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances short of the runway." The plane's registered owner is identified as a resident of Aurora, Colorado, according to the FAA website.

As of Thursday morning, details on what led to the crash or the identity of the pilot was not released.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

