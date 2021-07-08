Feds put big Benson project on hold, suspend permit allowing construction

Now, neither agency will provide much additional detail in response to questions on how their review of Vigneto will proceed.

In a statement, Corps spokesman David Palmer said the agency will be coordinating with the wildlife service “to comply with section 7 of the Endangered Species Act.”

That section says projects that might affect imperiled species can be subject to a full-scale federal review of those impacts. The Corps didn’t say if it will conduct such a review now.

Fish and Wildlife Service spokesman Brian Hires declined to elaborate on why the service reversed its stance that the project won’t affect endangered species, or to say what steps the service will take next.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service does not comment on active litigation, so we have no response on this at this time,” Hires said.

But Spangle said on Thursday that the two agencies’ actions make him feel vindicated.

“I never thought I had done the wrong thing in the first place,” Spangle said of his original stance requiring a full-scale analysis of Vigneto’s impacts. “I believed my call was right at the time and that it was totally political that they reversed (it).”