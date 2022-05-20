Five- to 11-year-olds can now get COVID-19 boosters in Pima County

Pima County's vaccination sites have started offering a COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 5 to 11 who had their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine five months ago or longer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved this age group for the boosters on Thursday, May 19.

Pima County offers free COVID-19 shots at the following locations:

Check pima.gov/covid19vaccine for hours of operation, and also information on several mobile clinics each week that offer all the vaccines for ages 5 and up, as well as the boosters. Shots are available by appointment or by walk-in at the Theresa Lee, North and East clinics. No appointment needed at Abrams.

Local pharmacies and health care providers may also have the vaccine available.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those under 18 years old. Moderna is available as a booster dose to those 18 and older.

The CDC now recommends a booster for anyone 5 years or older who completed their Pfizer or Moderna primary series at least five months ago, or are at least two months from a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

A second COVID-19 booster shot is also available for immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago.

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 806-7754 or pmachelor@tucson.com

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.