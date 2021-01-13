Former Tucson school board member Michael Hicks dies of COVID-19

Former TUSD governing board member and president Michael Hicks died on Tuesday, Jan. 13, of COVID-19 after a month in the hospital.

Hicks was on the TUSD board from 2010 to 2018. He also lost a bid on Nov. 3 for the Arizona House of Representatives to represent District 10.

Hicks was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 12 and was in the ICU since Dec. 15. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Tucson Unified will be holding a memoriam tribute to Hicks at the next governing board meeting on Jan. 19.

During his time on the board, Hicks often spoke of the need to improve the district's enrollment numbers. He was also known for his opposition to TUSD's Mexican American Studies program, which was later banned by the state.

Pilar Ruiz, who was friends with Hicks and also worked on his election campaigns, created a GoFundMe while Hicks was in the hospital to help cover medical bills.

Ruiz wrote on the page that Hicks is a hard worker, working three jobs and always providing for his family.

“Anyone who knows Mike, knows he is a genuinely caring man who would freely give the shirt off his back for another,” Ruiz wrote. “We have all experienced Mike's hugs, support and help.”

Adelita Grijalva, who sat on the board with Hicks for eight years, said although they often didn’t agree on board issues, he was always kind.

“He was always very quick to give a hug and smile,” she said. “Even though we'd just had a really loud verbal disagreement on the dais, he would come off and say, ‘Hi to your mom’ and that kind of thing. So I just want to extend my condolences to everybody in our TUSD family, and to Mr. Hicks’ family, who are grieving right now.”