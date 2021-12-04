Get back, Jo Jo: New documentary captures moment Tucson landed in Beatles hit song

Academy Award-winning Hobbit wrangler Peter Jackson assembled the series using footage shot by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg for a 1970 feature film about the “Let It Be” sessions, which culminated with the Beatles' famous concert on the rooftop of Apple Studios in London.

McCartney later told a reporter that he knew about Tucson — and put it in the song — because his wife, Linda, was a fine art major at the University of Arizona before she met him.

According to Sir Paul, Jo Jo was just a made-up name.

The Beatles never performed in Tucson, but Paul and Linda spent a lot of time here after they got married and the band broke up.

Paul McCartney and Wings played the Tucson Convention Center in 1976, and in 1979, the McCartneys bought a ranch they visited often at the eastern edge of town, near Redington Pass. That’s where they were in 1998 when Linda died of breast cancer.

As for the rest of the Beatles, George Harrison briefly stopped in Tucson in March of 1979 to attend the wedding of his ex-wife Pattie Boyd and some guitarist named Eric Clapton.