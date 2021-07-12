Ben's Bells: Casas Adobes Senior Living staff

Why: For caring for seniors in the community. Lori Pfeiffer and her entire team of caregivers at Casas Adobes Senior Living (an adult care home with 10 beds) went above and beyond the call of duty every single day and night to care for my 95-year-old friend Cecil Wellborn as he was declining and in need of round-the-clock hospice care, Cramer wrote in her nomination letter. They arranged porch visits for me and Cecil’s other friends, hoisting him into a reclining wheelchair buffered by pillows and blankets to keep him comfortable so he could socialize in a COVID-safe manner. Tanya (house manager) and Jessica (caregiver) were especially accommodating of any and all requests made by Cecil or those of us who are his friends to ensure he felt loved and cared for and comfortable during the 10 weeks he lived there, Cramer wrote. “They were loving, kind, and affectionate to Cecil and cared for him as if he were their own grandfather. There are no words to express my gratitude to them,” she wrote.