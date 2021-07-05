Ben's Bells: Felina Cordova-Marks

Why: For her volunteer work in the community. Cordova-Marks founded both the Indigenous Volunteers and Tucson Volunteers groups. Cordova-Marks has volunteered with Candlelighters programs over the years, inviting her friends and colleagues to help out, and they always show up with smiles on their faces and jump right in wherever needed, Tidwell wrote. “For the second year in a row Candlelighters has been unable to put on Dream Night Prom for local teens with a cancer diagnosis, and this year Felina decided some prom event must go on as this is an otherwise underserved population.” With Cordova-Marks’ inspiration and kind support, Candlelighters was able to deliver 40 prom goodie bags to local teens with cancer or other life-threatening illness. “Felina made sure the bags held plenty of teen-friendly treats and treasures and gathered her volunteers to collect and deliver all the items,” Tidwell wrote.