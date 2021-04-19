Carrillo Elementary teacher belled for work with her students

Why: For her work at Carrillo Elementary School. Ritchie Rodriguez nominated Peralta, who is his fourth grade teacher. “She is the most strict teacher, but the nicest teacher I have ever had. She is also the best and most kind,” Ritchie wrote. “She teaches us in fun ways even though this school year we have been learning remotely. When I had to have my tonsils taken out in December, she had my entire class make me a slideshow with get-well messages, and it really made me feel better. I also had to miss reviews for an important test since I was recovering, but Ms. Peralta offered to review with me on the weekend, and that was her time off. I ended up with the highest score for math from both fourth grade classes and did very well on my reading benchmark.” Ritchie went on to write that his teacher “really cares that we all do the best we can and encourages us a lot. I wish we could have had her in person because I know she would have been even more fun. We missed like 10 field trips this year, so that makes me sad, but she is still the best teacher ever. I really hope maybe our school will let her teach fifth grade next year so we can be in person with Ms. Peralta. I am going to be sad when she is not my teacher anymore.”